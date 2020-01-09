Flights remaind suspended only for one day on Wednesday, say the spokespersons

Emirates and flydubai announce to resume flight to Baghdad Image Credit: File photo

Dubai: UAE’s national carrier Emirates and the low-budget airline flydubai’s flights to Baghdad have been resumed on Thursday, the airlines’ spokesperson confirmed.

Emirates and flydubai cancelled on only on flight each on Wednesday in the wake of Iranian missile attack on the US bases in Iraq on Tuesday night.

“We are operating to schedule including flights FZ 211 and FZ 212 between Dubai and Baghdad. We continue to monitor the situation ensuring adherence to all safety and navigational guidelines,” said the flydubai spokesperson.

Emirates flights EK 943 from Dubai to Baghdad and flight EK 944 from Baghdad to Dubai on 8 January was cancelled for operational reasons.

Regarding flightpaths, the spokesperson added earlier: “flydubai operates within flight paths approved by our regulator. We continue to monitor the situation and will make any changes, if necessary, in consultation with the relevant authorities.”