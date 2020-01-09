Dubai: UAE’s national carrier Emirates and the low-budget airline flydubai’s flights to Baghdad have been resumed on Thursday, the airlines’ spokesperson confirmed.
Emirates and flydubai cancelled on only on flight each on Wednesday in the wake of Iranian missile attack on the US bases in Iraq on Tuesday night.
“We are operating to schedule including flights FZ 211 and FZ 212 between Dubai and Baghdad. We continue to monitor the situation ensuring adherence to all safety and navigational guidelines,” said the flydubai spokesperson.
Emirates flights EK 943 from Dubai to Baghdad and flight EK 944 from Baghdad to Dubai on 8 January was cancelled for operational reasons.
Regarding flightpaths, the spokesperson added earlier: “flydubai operates within flight paths approved by our regulator. We continue to monitor the situation and will make any changes, if necessary, in consultation with the relevant authorities.”
Meanwhile, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has instructed national airlines, recommending them to evaluate potential risks in areas that may endanger flight operations. GCAA recommended national carriers to take caution and be careful due to the current situations in the region. In a statement issued Wednesday, GCAA said it continues to assess and follow the situation and will take appropriate measures in due course.