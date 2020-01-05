Travellers with Emirates boarding pass can take up to 50% off in over 500 retail outlets

Dubai: Good news for passengers who fly with Emirates airline as they can now get up to 50 per cent discounts in over 500 retail outlets and leisure destinations across the UAE using their boarding pass.

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, has announced on Sunday the return of its signature pass, My Emirates Pass — a fantastic offer that turns an Emirates boarding pass into an exclusive membership card allowing customers to avail special benefits and discounts across the UAE.

Singature pass for all

The airline’s signature pass enables Emirates passengers flying to and through Dubai from January 1 until March 31, 2020 to see more for less during their stopover or holiday. Customers can take advantage and explore the country’s many attractive offerings including thrilling water parks, luxurious wellness centres, and impressive shopping malls.

Enjoy up to 30% off on popular retail outlets and international fashion brands; have an unforgettable culinary experience with up to 50% off on fine dining options; go on an exciting outdoor adventure with up to 50% off on leisure activities; and end your trip with a relaxing spa treatment with up to 50% off on spa services in world-class hotels.

To unlock the many special benefits of My Emirates Pass — customers can simply show their Emirates boarding pass and a valid form of identification at any of the participating outlets.

Valid for UAE residents as well

UAE residents flying back home can also take advantage and start the year with special savings.

Mohammad Al Hashimi, Emirates’ Vice President, Commercial Products Dubai, said: “We are delighted to bring back My Emirates Pass this winter season. Customers visiting or stopping over in Dubai will have more reasons to explore with unbeatable deals on some of the UAE’s best attractions. As the world’s fourth-most visited city, Dubai awes travellers each time with its ever growing list of attractions and entertainment options. We look forward to continue working closely with our partners and to always provide our customers the best Dubai and the UAE has to offer.”

Spoilt for choice

Customers visiting Dubai will be spoilt for choice when it comes to entertainment options. As one of the best shopping cities in the world — visitors can splurge in hundreds of retail outlet stores across the city. Dubai is a family-friendly and must-see destination with its year-round sunshine, stunning beach resorts, and a culinary scene to suit every taste.

Fly better on Emirates and discover more than 150 destinations via a seamless stopover in Dubai. Customers travelling in all classes will enjoy the airline’s award-winning in-flight entertainment system, ice, with over 4,500 channels of entertainment including the latest movies, TV shows, documentaries and programmes. Passengers will also enjoy the warm hospitality of the airline’s multicultural cabin crew, regionally inspired meals and up to 20 MB of complimentary Wi-Fi to stay connected to family and friends during the flight.

How can I redeem this benefit

You will need to present your Emirates issued electronic, home printed or airport printed boarding pass in your own name, dated between 1 January to 31 March 2020 to Dubai, along with photographic identification upon request at the venue of the listed participating Partners, in order to redeem and enjoy the My Emirates Pass offers.

Where can I find the benefits details

The Benefits will be listed at www.emirates.com/myemiratespass. The Benefits shall be subject to terms and conditions which apply to the possession and use of the Benefits, as set out by the Partner, which may be amended from time to time. These will be detailed on the website. The My Emirates Pass Programme is for the Passenger’s personal use ONLY and is not transferable and void if purchased, sold or bartered.

We are a group of people, can we use one boarding pass

The Benefits are only valid for the Passenger holding the valid boarding pass, unless stated otherwise in the Partner terms and conditionals on the website.

Can I give the boarding pass for someone to use on my behalf

The My Emirates Pass Programme is for the Passenger personal use ONLY and is not transferable and void if purchased, sold or bartered.

Can I use the boarding pass more than once to redeem the benefits

Yes, you can use your Emirates boarding pass many times in different or the same outlets. Make sure it is dated between 1 January and 31 March 2020 and it is in your own name.

Do I have to pay tax

You are responsible for any taxes, fees and surcharges of any kind, as applicable.

What number do I need to call for assistance or complaints