If travel isn’t on the agenda this Eid Al Adha break then perhaps it’s time to play visitor in Dubai and enjoy the world’s best tourism experience for 2021.

A panoramic jet ski tour of the emirate has been recognised as the world’s best tourism experience for the year, winning accolades across two categories of the Tripadvisor 2021 Travellers’ Choice ‘Best of the Best’ Things to Do Awards: the best in Overall Experience and Water Adventures.

If you are a thrill-seeker at heart, then guests can hop aboard a jet ski with Nemo WaterSports and take to the seas to view some of Dubai’s best landmarks – the Burj Al Arab, Dubai Marina, Atlantis The Palm and Burj Khalifa.

“We are delighted to have Dubai’s experiences once again showcased and recognised on a global platform such as Tripadvisor. Nemo WaterSports’ splendid achievement highlights Dubai’s position as the destination of choice for global travelers,” Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism & Commerce Marketing (DCTCM) said in a statement.

“We are committed to providing travellers from around the world unique experiences to help them create unforgettable memories as part of their visit to Dubai,” said Wissam Salloum, Managing Partner, Nemo WaterSports, in a statement.

Dubai has fast become an ideal destination for water sports enthusiasts who have a wide choice of activities to choose from including jet skiing, parasailing, flyboarding and kayaking.

The awards, an initiative of Tripadvisor, one of the world’s largest travel platforms, recognises the world’s top experiences featuring tours and activities. Winners are determined on the basis of traveller reviews and ratings for experiences, tours, activities and attractions on Tripadvisor collected from 1 January 2020 – 30 April 2021.

In announcing the awards, Tripadvisor said it was sharing the activities that travellers loved the most throughout the pandemic, so others could go out and enjoy the diverse experiences themselves. Referring to the No. 1 Experience in the world for 2021, it said that “travellers are loving soaking in the stunning Dubai skyline with the thrill of a jet ski ride, and ample photo-ops”.

This year’s win is yet another feat for Dubai, which has retained its number one position with Tripadvisor for offering the world’s top tourism experience for the second consecutive year. Dubai-based company OceanAir won the top global award for Experiences in Tripadvisor’s 2020 Travellers’ Choice Awards for its camel safari and desert BBQ offering.