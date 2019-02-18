I would most definitely wait in line to meet Billie Eilish, even if it took days. After all, she is my most favourite singer.
Billie is an American singer-songwriter and she released her first song when she was just 14 years old. She has one of the most beautiful voices I’ve ever heard. I’m 13 years old and she is my role model.
I’m so awed by the fact that she has earned so much fame at such a young age. Not only is she an amazing and talented singer, she also writes beautiful and meaningful lyrics that stay with you. I love singing and she is the singer who inspires me the most. Her dedication and determination are truly impressive.
When most people want to enter the music business, there’s almost always someone who says, “There’s a one in a million chance that you’ll make it.” You have to have the courage to decide to be that one. Billie Eilish is that one in a million. She is, and will always be, my hero. She is my inspiration and I would do anything to meet her.
