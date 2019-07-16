The two-year MSc REAM focuses on the practical application of theory to real-world industry needs, while students continue to work and apply their new knowledge in the workplace Image Credit: Supplied

The University of Manchester Middle East Centre in Dubai is inviting engineers from across the region — from new graduates to experienced working professionals — to apply for scholarships for the university’s internationally accredited part-time MSc Reliability Engineering & Asset Management (REAM) programme, for the September 2019 intake.

Reliability engineering and asset management is a sophisticated discipline embracing management techniques, organisation, asset auditing, planning and the application of big data analysis, engineering and analytical knowledge to manufacturing processes, transport, power generation and the efficient operation of industrial, commercial and civic buildings to manage their assets efficiently.

Current students on the part-time MSc Reliability Engineering & Asset Management (MSc REAM) programme are working in some of the region’s — and the world’s — best known companies (in sectors including energy, systems and retail) in management and engineering roles ranging from QC to operations, systems assurance, maintenance, reliability, HSE and inspections, among others. In the Middle East, technical managers and engineers are fortunate to be working on some of the most impressive projects and iconic developments found anywhere in the world.

The two-year MSc REAM focuses on the practical application of theory to real-world industry needs, while students continue to work and apply their new knowledge in the workplace.

It covers various aspects of applied management and technology in the field of REAM, and aims to enhance the capabilities of existing managers in the field through the programme structure and content, as well as new graduates entering the field or those with limited industry experience.

The MSc programme’s teaching staff comprises internationally recognised professionals with years of experience working in industry and academic institutions. The course is fully accredited by The Institution of Mechanical Engineers. The university has also signed a Strategic Talent Partnership with the Society of Engineers UAE to promote professional education in engineering, research, practice development and professional networking across the Middle East.

