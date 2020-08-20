EAHM Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai is a world-renowned hospitality and tourism destination, with its businesses and hotels pioneering global trends and innovation in the industry. The same can be said for the city’s hospitality education institutions in developing this global industry’s next generation of leaders.

In this regard, the Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management (EAHM) leads by example. Ranked by Educations.com amongst the top 10 hospitality schools worldwide, the EAHM offers internationally recognised degree-level courses and the state-of-the-art facilities, all which contribute towards nurturing strong partnerships between student and faculty bodies. Its boutique size creates a fun and lively environment that fosters learning.

With its vision to be a world leader in facilitating university-level learning, scholarship and applied research in the fields of tourism and hospitality management, EAHM specialises in providing business management degrees with a hospitality focus.

For instance, their BBA degree contains an exclusive internship opportunity that lends its students real life experience and exposure to the rigours of the hospitality business. In fact, EAHM students receive first hand opportunities, thanks to the institution’s partnership with the globally acclaimed Jumeirah Group, as well as a global network of industry leaders. Meanwhile, its one-year MBA plus dissertation degree has been crafted by up to 60 industry leaders.

With an industry-leading teaching faculty, some of EAHM’s staff members are also recognised internationally by organisations such as the World Tourism Organisation and the United Nations as experts in their field. It’s probably the reason why up to 97 per cent of students at EAHM receive job offers even before they graduate.

As one of the world’s fastest-growing hospitality and tourism destinations, students at EAHM who represent more than 50 countries, will experience first-hand Dubai’s leading hotels and trends alongside career prospects and opportunities within the UAE and beyond.

Come, be a part of the global elite of future hospitality management professionals. Your journey to leadership begins here.