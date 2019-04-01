Getting angry is normal, but learning how to control it is better

Bavya Pressad

Grade 8, Gems Our Own English High School, Al Warqa’a

When I get angry — and I do get angry because it’s a natural emotion — I go through different stages. For example, I take on too much stress about studies and work completion which leads me to get more angry.

Dealing with anger can be a challenge. It’s like a war between you and your emotions, as if they were two opposing entities.

I usually deal with anger through the following steps :

1) Self awareness: Self awareness is the ability to notice what you are thinking and feeling. As this can be hard to develop within you, I have to try being better at it. Many teens and even children are usually not aware of what they are feeling. When I have this intense emotion in me, I normally take a minute to see what I’m thinking and feeling and stop this emotion from getting the better of me.

2) Self control: Self control gives us a few seconds, as in 0.0001 seconds to think before you act. And in these seconds we have to be careful about what we are going to say. When I am angry, I normally use these seconds to control myself before my emotions can get me into trouble.