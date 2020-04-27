A look at how academic institutes can effectively cope with the seismic change in learning

The coronavirus outbreak has significantly impacted the education sector, with students and educators shifting towards virtual ways of learning as a part of the country’s sweeping attempt to contain the spread of the virus.

Since the effects of the pandemic are expected to be long-lasting, it’s not difficult to say that e-learning might be the only sure-shot way to ensure the continuity of learning in the future.

While the pandemic has uncovered a plethora of opportunities for new and ingenious ways of learning and is acting as a catalyst for innovation and digitisation in education systems around the globe, it is also bound to have a simultaneous impact on the increasing digital divide for many.

And, though many higher education institutes have started adopting digital and online learning platforms, additional concerns over the inherent challenges associated with the e-teaching of STEM subjects have been brewing. Educators are worried about the strong impact that technology-enabled learning might have on students’ performance, if not delivered effectively.

How can higher education institutes overcome the challenge and make e-learning successful?

Learning of STEM subjects is identified as one of the most important sectors for future job needs in many Gulf countries, and even more so now amidst the evolving situation.

Therefore, to support university students and educators, raise the quality of virtual classrooms and learning platforms and improve access to digital services, it is critical that higher ed institutes have access to:

Digital solutions to support online learning. An example is Pearson’s MyLab and Mastering platforms.

Online simulations to cover practical aspects for different STEM subjects, such as chemistry and biology labs.

Class engagement through digital tools such as learning catalytics, which gather immediate feedback on students’ learning progress and guides the instructors on their plans and what they need to explain more or dig deeper into.

Personalisation, with individualised study plans that cater to each student need and ensure their engagement, through either synchronous or asynchronous teaching.

Online assessment and proctoring tools to simulate traditional exam setting and ensure the credibility of results.

Automated dashboards to inform institution leadership about benchmarks against learning outcomes and the overall performance of their institutions.

The present situation is indisputably one of the most urgent cross-border and cross-demographic problems in the recent history of the world.

Data shows that the pandemic is changing the way learning is imparted worldwide and given the lack of options for physical face-to-face learning under the circumstances, the world’s education system has been thrust into an e-learning experiment of unprecedented scale and scope.

Nevertheless, while the process may be challenging for parents, teachers, institutions and students alike, the long-lasting impact seems to be on a positive edge, one that hopefully ensures that this surge of innovation and collaboration continues even when the pandemic is over.