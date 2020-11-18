Sharjah: The Badiri Education and Development Academy (Badiri), the education and capacity development arm of Nama Women Advancement Establishment, is calling on global experts and content creators to share their knowledge on its online education platform.
Badiri recently launched its ‘Become an E-Academy Content Partner’ initiative. Interested individuals and institutions can submit content for approval and publication in the following categories: Business, Culture, Health & Wellness, Theories & Sciences, STEM, Women Studies, Professional & Personal Development Skills, and Creative Industries. Materials and research papers, both in English and Arabic, are welcomed and will be published on Badiri Academy’s website and smart app.
Dr Mona Al Ali, manager of Badiri, said: “The new initiative comes in response to the increasing global demand to acquire skill sets that fulfil the needs of a rapidly changing economy, be it in the job market or in the entrepreneurial sector.
“By collaborating with us, our partners’ excellence in their respective fields will empower current and future generations with the knowledge and practical capabilities they need to successfully participate in the economy as well as contribute positively to their societies. In doing so, they will be key contributors to Badiri Academy’s mission of making education and learning accessible to maximum number of people worldwide,” she underlined.
She added that Badiri Academy’s open-source learning platform, with new and varied materials from different sources, will allow users to gain knowledge, analyse, compare with other available resources and offer valuable feedback.
Al Ali noted that course materials will be subtitled or translated by Badiri E-Academy from English to Arabic and vice versa.