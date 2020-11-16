Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has issued a resolution to establish the board of trustees for the Mohammed bin Zayed University for Humanities (MBZUH), chaired by Dr Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei.
The board members include vice-chair Sara Awad Issa Musallam, Maryam Eid AlMheiri, Dr Yousif Abdulla Majed Alobaidli, Mohamed Najm AlQubaisi, Dr Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Dr Ali Saeed bin Harmal Al Dhaheri and Dr Said Amzazi.
Established by a presidential decree, MBZUH will offer academic programmes in humanities, including subjects such as social studies and philosophy. The university will aim to cement academic and cultural ties by signing cooperation and exchange agreements with globally distinguished institutions. It will also develop academic research and train highly qualified graduates in humanities.
Among its other goals is also to establish links between academia and community institutions to generate mutual benefits.
The MBZUH follows a number of universities established over the last few years to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s academic and research standing. In the past, Khalifa University, which focuses on the sciences, was created by integrating other established universities, along with the establishment of the Mohammad Bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence.
"MBZUH reflects the leadership of Abu Dhabi's vision for education, which goes back to the days of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed. We aim to make MBZUH a leader in humanities, and an embodiment of distinction and brilliance, to be deserving of the name it carries. Establishing MBZUH on the International Day of Tolerance [also] reaffirms Abu Dhabi's commitment to spreading the values of of coexistence and human fraternity, and its efforts to respect cultural and religious pluralism by instilling tolerance as a daily practice of life," said Dr Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, the newly appointed chairman of the MBZUH board of trustees.