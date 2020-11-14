During the three-day debut Gulf News EduFair, all essential and comprehensive guidance was provided at the click of a button. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Scores of students and parents in the UAE virtually interacted with key representatives from leading universities in the country to map out a clear path to all their higher education ambitions during the three-day online Gulf News EduFair, which successfully concluded on Friday.

During the three-day debut Gulf News EduFair, all essential and comprehensive guidance on admission requirements, scholarships, easy fee payment options, choosing the right degree programme, campus life, closing the skills gap to be future-ready for a changing job market, spaces for the January 2021 intake, and much more, was easily provided at the click of a button to registered participants free of charge.

Adjusting to university life

On the first day, Wednesday, experts from top UAE universities highlighted the challenges and solutions for transitioning from school to university as smoothly as possible. They also shared insights on how to cope with the emotional and psychological changes that come with starting university life, which brings more freedom but also greater responsibility.

Out-of-classroom learning

Another informative webinar on the same day saw leading educators join a panel discussion to explain to the virtual audience that learning is no longer confined to the lecture hall. Rather, students at world-class universities in the UAE gain valuable knowledge and experience through well-placed internships, independent research supported by professors where suitable, cutting-edge innovation labs, and via networking and talks by successful alumni and senior figures from industry.

Students also received an overview and tips on taking the popular IELTS test for English required by thousands of universities, employers and governments in English-speaking countries.

Don’t ignore soft skills

On Thursday, the second day of Gulf News EduFair, highly experienced professors stressed on the significance of soft skills, which employers seek out as much as academic grades from graduates. The willingness to work harmoniously in a team and demonstrate empathy with all stakeholders of the company were outlined as key expectations, which can never be performed or sidelined by artificial intelligence. Stepping out of academic silos and embracing interdisciplinary courses was also mentioned as a highly recommended advantage for students keen to stay abreast in today’s competitive environment.

Communicating well, looking sharp

Also on the second day , no stone was left unturned in navigating seamlessly through college life, with expert advice on presentation and communications skills — and even fashion tips on how students can stay stylish on a budget. At the end of the day’s agenda, a session was held on the advantages of taking the Aptis test, an innovative multilevel English language test from the British Council for anyone who needs to showcase their proficiency in the English language.

Future-proofing careers

Academia discussed the disruptions and challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the acceleration of digital workplaces and tasks. Image Credit: Supplied

The need for upskilling and reskilling for future-proofing careers was the main focus of the concluding day, Friday, of Gulf News EduFair. Academia discussed the disruptions and challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the acceleration of digital workplaces and tasks. Students have to become more technologically agile to adapt and succeed in the current job market, experts said. Of course, with companies expected to spend trillions of dollars on technology, universities must redefine their courses and bring them up to speed to the current and future requirements to include, for example, data analytics and data mining. The day’s programme concluded with a virtual talk on different formats of the IELTS test and how to best prepare for it.

