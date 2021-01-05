Dubai: UAE public school students currently in grade 12 can now register for higher education institutions for the academic year 2021-2022 (which begins in September), the Ministry of Education tweeted on Tuesday.
The registration window is open till April 27, the ministry announced. Emirati students currently in schools outside the UAE can also avail of the registration period through foreign missions.
Applicants can visit the ministry’s website and click on ‘Higher Education Services’ and select the registration request service for higher education institutions and foreign missions. They can also call 80051115 for more information.