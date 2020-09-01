Sheikh Mohammed chairs the meeting. Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday chaired a Cabinet meeting at Qasr Al Watan to ensure the smooth start of the new school year 2020-21.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed hosted virtually a number of teaching staff and students from different schools in the UAE. The meeting aims to follow up on the progress of the learning process with the start of the new academic year amid COVID-19 restrictions.

Sheikh Mohammed said that the developments achieved by the UAE since its establishment are based on education, where the quest for knowledge is a guarantee for a bright future for generations to come.

“Our accomplishments and progress since the foundation of our beloved country, started from schools. With education, we will continue our journey towards the future,” the Vice-President said.

Top priority

He highlighted that education in the UAE has always been a top priority. “The country exerts unwavering efforts to develop the educational system despite all circumstances,” Sheikh Mohammed said, adding, “The previous school year is the best example of the strength of our educational system and its ability to continue without interruption in the most difficult circumstances.”

During the meeting, the Cabinet approved the sponsorship policy in the federal government, which identifies the guidelines for accepting sponsorship and donations. The policy ensures that all sponsorships are consistent with the entity’s strategic direction, core values and brand attributes.

The policy aims to unify the procedures and provide all government entities with underlying principles when cooperating with stakeholders, whether individuals, private sector, or any other government entity.

The Cabinet has also approved a federal law amending some provisions of the law regulating the notary public profession. The new law aims to employ advanced technologies and to conduct all notarisation requests and services remotely.

The meeting also approved a resolution on implementing regulations of the federal law concerning medically assisted reproduction. The resolution underlines the objectives of the law, responsibilities of the licenced fertilisation centres, licencing requirements, genetic testing and requirements for gamete handling and storage.