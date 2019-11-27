Middlesex University Dubai offers foundation, undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in a wide variety of subject areas Image Credit: Supplied

Middlesex University Dubai is the first overseas campus of the internationally renowned Middlesex University in London. The campus, which opened in January 2005, has more than 3,500 students from over 100 nationalities and offers foundation, undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in a wide variety of subject areas.

The programmes offered at the university are designed to meet the requirements of both employers and employees in a rapidly changing and competitive job market. The Business School at Middlesex University Dubai offers many programmes that are professionally accredited and recognised by professional bodies including the Association of Chartered Accountants (ACCA), the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW), the Chartered Institute for Personnel and Development (CIPD), the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) and the Chartered Management Institute (CMI).

Alongside such professional accreditation, the university has strong links with leading organisations to provide students with the platform to engage with industry and work on live case studies to enable them to apply their academic knowledge to practice. With a strong emphasis on employability, students are exposed to exceptional placement opportunities with leading companies including Canon Middle East, Bloomberg ME, Emirates Airline, SAP, Oracle, Microsoft and Ernst & Young. Such opportunities are enhanced through the Careers and Employability Service, which provides guidance on interviews, CV writing, job applications, access to vacancies and networking sessions.

Paramount to the success of the students is the faculty at Middlesex University Dubai. Comprising of researchers, award-winning professionals and specialist practitioners, many have appeared as keynote and guest speakers at research conferences across the globe and received international recognition for their research.