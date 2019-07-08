I have learnt something precious from each of the MCU characters

Aditi Prabakaran

Grade 9, Delhi Private School, Sharjah

The Marvel craze hit me like a tide when my friend aroused interest in it in me about a year ago. Since then, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has been a part of my life.

To those who have just cpme to this planet, what is the MCU?

It is a franchise of superhero movies which started out in 2008 with the 1st movie Iron Man but the comics from which the movies are inspired go way to the 1930s. MCU was founded by Martin Goodman. The masterminds behind the MCU are the producer Kevin Feige and Stan Lee (who died on November 12, 2018.)

How has the MCU inspired me in life?

The MCU may be looked upon by some adults as a distraction which spoils the kids and teens of today’s generation. In my defense, it is a ray of hope for me in times of distress and inspires me to keep reaching out for my goal. The man who the MCU started out with, Tony Stark, owner of Stark Industries, known by his superhero name Iron man (played by Robert Downey Jr.) is who I want to be in life. Not a carefree go-lucky man but the genius and philanthropist that he is known for.

What has it taught me?

Each superhero of the MCU has helped me to see life from a different perspective and has taught me many things.

Doctor Strange (played by Benedict Cumberbatch) and Thor (played by Chris Hemsworth) have taught how we should let go of our ego and arrogance to become a worthy person.

Iron man and Black Widow (played by Scarlett Johansson) have taught me that sometimes sacrifice is necessary to save lives, Captain America (played by Chris Evans) has taught about morality and so much more.