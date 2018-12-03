‘Will I be able to do it?’, ‘What if I fail?’, ‘What will others think?’, ‘Will others like it?’ These kinds of pointless doubts often arise in my mind due to nervousness and they make me doubt myself. Due to this anxiety, my stomach grumbles and I usually fail to understand the things which are happening around me. Nervousness frequently also distracts me from things and confuses me. At times, anxiety doesn’t allow me to speak properly (especially when judges ask me questions in a competition). It makes me mutter a series of unrelated words.