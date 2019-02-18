Arabic, for example, is a subject that non-native speakers in the UAE often struggle with. New blended programmes introduced in the UAE schools like bilArabi help kids learn the language in a fun and engaging manner as it uses both online tools like quizzes and games, as well as classroom materials. Recognising that an interactive approach plays a significant role in enriching children’s learning experience and development, blended programmes use an inquiry-based approach that makes learning student-centred. In general, virtual and blended learning offer a host of advantages. This form of learning can radically magnify the educational opportunities for students, while also transcending demographic and geographic limitations. They can greatly improve the quality of instruction, enhance productivity and offer education at economical costs with customised instruction from teachers. They can also pave the way to bespoke education, enabling students to learn in their own style and at their own pace, while matching highly individualised interests.