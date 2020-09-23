The Saudi Pavilion, resembling a huge window opening up from the ground and soaring into the sky, will offer a peek into how the kingdom is shaping both its own and the world’s future. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Expo 2020 Dubai celebrated the 90th Saudi National Day on Wednesday, showcasing the kingdom’s contribution to the first World Expo in the region, which starts in October 2021. Saudi Arabia’s pavilion will be the second largest at Expo 2020 Dubai, after the UAE Pavilion, and is located in the Opportunity District.

Saudi nationals make up a vital component of the workforce at Expo 2020, employed across the Expo organisation in a variety of departments, including Communications, IFT, International Participants, the Expo School Programme and the Director General’s Office.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will reactivate its volunteering campaign next month in partnership with the Emirates Foundation. The initiative aims to attract an estimated 1,000 Saudi nationals to take part in the pavilion for the duration of the World Expo from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

Expo supports Saudi social entrepreneurs

Expo Live, Expo 2020’s global innovation and partnership programme that supports projects with creative solutions, began in 2016. It has since expanded from 29 Global Innovators in 22 countries to 140 grantees across 76 countries, with each offered funding of up to Dh367,000 (374,745 Saudi riyals), providing expert advice and the opportunity to share their ideas with a global audience.

To date, the programme supports more than 20 social entrepreneurs from Arab nations. This includes the Saudi Arabia-based mental health app ‘Labayh’, which focuses on protecting patient identity by offering anonymous audio calls and in-app messaging, making it easier to reach professional consultants anywhere, anytime.

Saudi Arabia Pavilion With its theme ‘The sky is the limit’, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Pavilion resembles a huge window opening up from the ground and soaring into the sky. It offers glimpses into the kingdom’s future and also demonstrates the country’s welcoming character and culture.

Measuring more than 13,000 square metres, which is about the size of two football pitches, the pavilion’s exhibition will highlight the kingdom’s “openness to businesses and tourists, and a desire to build links and collaborate with other nations to create a better world for everyone”.

YNMO platform

It also includes the Saudi Arabia-based ‘YNMO’ platform and app, “designed by clinicians, for clinicians”. This SaaS (software as a service) solution allows users to design, monitor, store and share individualised treatment plans, enabling clinicians to be “more efficient and effective” when creating care plans and helping to improve the quality of rehabilitation and educational services for people with disabilities in Saudi Arabia.