Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Tuesday attended the launch of an application called “Adheedak”, a smart family-school interactive platform.

The family-school interaction application aims to strengthen contact between Emirati families and the school community and enable them to follow on the academic achievement of their children. The platform also aims to help develop personal and scientific skills of Emirati students.