Dubai: The Canadian University Dubai EnSEmble Choir, billed as the UAE’s first choir for the determined ones, held its annual concert in Dubai recently.

The event, backed by the Dubai Chamber Orchestra and Ranches Primary School Choir and Dubai College Chamber Choir, reflected integration of the determined children with mainstream students and professional musicians.

The choir, comprised of some 30 members, then rendered various inspirational hits.

Rivaan Mager, conductor of the choir, said: “This was our best concert to date. It was a fine example of the results of our hard work over the past three years. Each choir member sang with pride and demonstrated eloquently that music does unite us all, and that physical and mental challenges are no hindrance to enjoying music.”

The choir has earlier performed at the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi in February and at the QE2 earlier this month.