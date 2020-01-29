Masterminds Nursery & Kindergarten Image Credit: Supplied

Could you tell us about Masterminds Nursery & Kindergarten and its operations?

Masterminds Nursery & Kindergarten combines a mother’s traditional wisdom with 60 years of leading-edge research in child development by Nobel Prize winners to nurture intellectual, physical and social excellence in children from 15 months to six years through joyous learning.

- Tania Siddiqi, Director, Masterminds Nursery & Kindergarten

The Masterminds programmes include English, Arabic and French language immersion, violin, gymnastics, ball sports and swimming lessons, as well as enrichment programmes that ensure all children can read fluently, do maths and have exceptional knowledge, physical and social awareness, by the age of six. These have been proven to be the building blocks of a strong, well-rounded childhood — and beyond, into a successful adult life.

The school has won the UAE Business Award for Early Years Education for three consecutive years (2017-19). In recognition of its track record, the school was awarded Recognised Leaders in Childhood Development. It has also received an award for being an “International Gamechanger in Education” for the third consecutive year, along with other regional and international awards.

How do you enhance learning outcomes for students?

The Masterminds development journey has been meticulously designed by experts in childhood development, based on the key milestones between the ages of 15 months to 6 years. This is a critical period of rapid brain development in children and the impact that is made here stays with the children throughout their lives. Our enrichment programmes have been proven to exponentially grow neural connections. This means that children graduating from Masterminds have a vastly more connected brain with lifelong implications for learning, achievement, emotional resilience and well-being.

How big are class sizes on average?

We believe that low student-to-teacher ratios lead to the greatest success for young children. Our nursery classes sizes are 9-12 students. These are further sub-divided into learning groups of three to six children, where most of the learning takes place.

How can technological advances improve learning outcomes in preschool education?

Technological advances can help with further individualising the learning for children and adapting to each child’s unique learning style. However, we must always be mindful to balance exposure to technology with warm and nurturing personal care.

l 60 years of global experience

l Personalised attention with learning groups of three to six children

l Daily English, Arabic and French languages

l Daily sports, including swimming, gymnastics and ball skills

l Integrated music and Suzuki violin lessons

l Integrated nutritious meals

l Class teams of five to six highly trained, specialist teachers