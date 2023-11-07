Dubai: The ‘Arcadia Book in a Box’ competition has returned for primary school students in the UAE.
Organised by the Emirates Literature Foundation, in collaboration with Arcadia School, the event fosters collaborative learning, recycling efforts, and literary exploration as participants create dioramas representing their chosen books or book scenes using recycled materials. Arcadia launched the competition with a workshop at their school, featuring artist and curator Ahmed Al Enezi.
Arcadia Book in a Box encourages teachers and students to embark on a collective journey of visual storytelling aiming to showcase the originality of young minds, emphasising the importance of recycling and creativity in education.
After collectively reading the chosen book, students of the same class collaborate on dioramas crafted solely from recycled or natural materials, like sand, shells, or driftwood. Each class collaborates to create a shared ‘Book in a Box’ masterpiece.
Submissions due
Submissions, due by January 12, 2024, should include a brief explanation of the book’s selection and representation. Judging criteria encompass creativity, imagination, originality, use of recycled materials, and relevance to the book or scene.
The panel of judges, including a representative from Arcadia School, the competition sponsor, and selected Festival authors and illustrators, will determine shortlisted entries.
The final judging and award ceremony will be held on February 5, 2024, during the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature (January 31 to February 6, 2024).
The competition is open to full-time students in UAE schools, with only primary school classes eligible to enter, allowing for one submission per class.