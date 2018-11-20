Dubai: The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) on Tuesday held the main event of the UAE’s second National Bullying Prevention Week, which runs from November 18 to 24 in conjunction with Universal Children’s Day, at LEGOLAND Dubai.
The event, which targeted over 100 students from private schools in Dubai, featured educational games and activities to teach pupils important tools to cope with bullying.
National Bullying Prevention Week is held under the patronage of Her Highness Shaikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, Chairperson of the General Women’s Union, Supreme Chairperson of the Family Development Foundation and Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood.
Afra Al Basti, Director General of the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, said that the event focused on promoting four key values in children to confront bullying: tolerance, respect, responsibility and empathy, as many studies indicate that most bullying occurs as a result of the absence of one or more of these values in a child.
Constanze Frank, Director of Marketing at LEGOLAND Dubai, said, “We are delighted to host Dubai Foundation for Woman and Children at our theme park today. We believe the event helps to reduce or ideally prevent bullying behaviour.”