With state-of-the-art learning facilities, including one of the Middle East’s finest libraries, and more than 360 full-time faculty, AUS students can expect to be challenged intellectually and driven to achieve their academic potential Image Credit: Supplied

Graduates of American University of Sharjah (AUS) are regarded by many employers as being some of the most competent, skilled and ambitious graduates found across the Middle East. In AUS’ last employability survey, 88 per cent of respondents indicated that they were now either employed in full-time work or further education (for example, pursuing a graduate degree). This impressive employability record is a result of the unique educational experience offered by AUS.

AUS encourages excellence in academia as well as in sporting, cultural and community pursuits. The highest academic standards are maintained through the university’s accreditation within both the UAE and the US. With state-of-the-art learning facilities, including one of the Middle East’s finest libraries, and more than 360 full-time faculty, AUS students can expect to be challenged intellectually and driven to achieve their academic potential.

A sports centre, athletic fields, and outdoor tennis, basketball and volleyball courts also provide students with the opportunity to pursue their extracurricular interests. Indeed, AUS proudly boasts 85 student clubs and organisations and more than 300 active student volunteers engaged in community service.

Every semester, there are AUS students who represent the university internationally in their sports, cultural and community pursuits. The chance to see the wider world is also offered to AUS students through the university’s study abroad programme, allowing students to spend a semester in an AUS partner university in Europe, North America or elsewhere.

AUS, therefore, allows students to be remarkable both within and outside the classroom, providing them with the skills and qualifications to take on their post-graduation ambitions with confidence. As a result, AUS alumni are making an impact in business, entrepreneurship, science, art, innovation and government around the world.

Whether it is contributing to the UAE’s space programme, leading a socially-aware fashion start-up, or pursing a PhD at Harvard, AUS graduates are making their mark in the world, and making their alma mater proud.

For more information about AUS, please visit Aus.edu/educationAus.edu/education