As per the QS Rankings, Ajman University was awarded the highest possible ratings – Five QS Stars – for its commitment to Social Responsibility Image Credit: Supplied

Ajman University (AU) has launched an array of scholarships and discounts to help as many students continue their study and make their dreams happen.

The scholarships and discounts are in pursuance of the directives of His Highness Shaikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman and Member of Supreme Council, Chairman of the board of Trustees at Ajman University for Science and Technology.

Thanks to his prudent leadership and continuous support to education and knowledge, Ajman University (AU) has ranked high on the global scene of higher education. As per the QS Rankings, AU was awarded the highest possible ratings – Five QS Stars – for its commitment to Social Responsibility.

AU, now ranked among the top 800 institutions worldwide, has earned a spot among the top 150 universities under 50 years within QS World University Rankings of the “Top 50 Under 50.” As per the 2020 QSWUR, Ajman University has the 4th most international faculty and 6th most international students worldwide.

The university, in support to more students, has approved scholarships up to 40 per cent on tuition fees in the first term for British, Indian and Pakistani high school graduates. Scholarships up to 50 per cent has been granted to AU graduates, their wives and husbands in graduate programs, spanning professional diploma, Master's and PhD programs. Scholarships up to 10 per cent have been approved for the children of AU graduates, their wives, and husbands in undergraduate programs. Scholarships up to 20 per cent have been approved for AU relatives, including their fathers, mothers and siblings.

The University, committed to social responsibility, offers up 100 per cent scholarships on tuition fees to the people of determination. Similar 100 per cent scholarships have been approved for AU employees, their relatives, spouses, children, and brothers. Scholarships up to 20 per cent have been approved for Master’s students in Arabic language in view of the UAE’s passion about Arabic language as a tool to promote the national identity.

Earlier, Ajman University approved scholarships up to 100 per cent on tuition fees for high school toppers nationwide. Similar 100 per cent scholarships are offered to high school toppers in the Emirate of Ajman. A scholarship of 20 per cent on tuition fees is granted to high school graduates with 90 per cent score or above.

The university also offers 50 per cent scholarships in the first semester for excellent high school graduates with 99 per cent score or above. Honour discounts up to 20 per cent are granted to AU excellent students, while top students in AU colleges are granted 100 per cent discounts on tuition fees.

A 30 per cent discount on tuition fees is offered to professional diploma students. The university also offers a 20 per cent discount on a large number of academic disciplines, and these can be availed along with the other discounts.

AU, in support to its strategic partners, offers 20 per cent scholarships to the employees of local and federal departments in the Emirate of Ajman in most undergraduate and graduate majors (Masters and PhDs).

The Ajman Ruler’s Court further offers scholarships up to 100 per cent. However, all scholarships and discounts are subject to the University's rules and regulations.