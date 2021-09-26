Guidelines from the experts to change the way you shop for food for good

Choosing high-quality, healthy and budget-friendly foods can be a challenge for most people. However, as a consumer, you need to be interested in the nutritional composition of your meals and understand food labels. Here’s what the experts at FreshToHome recommend you look out for when doing your grocery shopping.

1. 100% clean label

The clean-label concept can vary from product to company to country. However, all you need to do is pick products that are made with a small number of ingredients that are easy to recognise and as wholesome as possible, sans any artificial or synthetic ingredients. This information is usually printed on product labels and also available on the app/website of an e-grocery.

2. Preservatives

Many brands use artificial preservatives to keep food fresh for longer periods of time. The excessive consumption of preservatives can cause obesity, damage heart tissues and trigger breathing problems.

It can also cause problems such as hyperactive behaviour in young children. Therefore, it is best if you avoid processed foods and focus on buying fresh food.

3. Chemicals or chemical emulsifiers

Chemically contaminated food can cause acute poisoning or even long-term diseases such as cancer. Chemical emulsifiers in your food have the potential to damage the intestinal barrier in your body, leading to inflammation and an increased risk of chronic diseases. They may cause food-borne diseases that lead to long-lasting disability or even death. When buying fish, look out for chemicals such as ammonia and formalin, which can be toxic for you.

4. Antibiotic residue

Antibiotic residue is considered a public health hazard. When buying meat, poultry or seafood, check whether the products are free of antibiotic residue, as even low levels of antibiotic exposure can lead to disease and also render any antibiotic treatment you receive largely ineffective.

5. Additives

Additives are substances added to foods to maintain or improve their taste, texture, appearance and increase shelf life. However, they have no place in our food due to their harmful effects on health. You should therefore choose products that are made with natural ingredients.

