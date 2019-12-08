Ras Al Khaimah: Dulsco, integrated solutions provider, has opened its new processing centre in Ras Al Khaimah with 30 Emirate female staff in the presence of Mona Waleed, Acting Undersecretary of Emiratisation Affairs at MOHRE. TThis brings the total number of Emiratis working in the company to 48. The recruitment of female Emirati talent to manage the centre reflects its commitment to supporting Emiratisation and to empower female talent through regular training sessions, mentoring, individual development plans, a clearly defined career path and education support. Dulsco is a member of MOHRE’s Tawteen since 2018 and was upgraded to Gold membership in 2019 in recognition of its efforts to drive Emiratisation. Dulsco has also been awarded by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in 2018 and 2019 for its Emiratisation Accelerations programme.