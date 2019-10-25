RTA offers 300 distinctive plates in its 58th online auction Image Credit: Gulf News

DUBAI: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is offering 300 special number plates of 3, 4 and 5 digits at the forthcoming 58th Online Auction. Plates on offer at this auction, the fourth of its kind this year, bear A, F, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, P, Q, R, S, T, U and V codes.

Registration of bidders starts on Sunday, October 27, and the bidding process will kick off the following Sunday, November 3, at 8am.

Through offering distinctive licensing plates at open or online auctions, RTA is observing a strategy built on sound plans, neutrality and transparency that offers fair opportunities to bidders for distinctive number plates. RTA’s auctions provide clients chances of owning plates bearing symbolic reference to important events in their life.

These auctions are also of great importance to RTA as they serve the needs of a wide range of customers. RTA generally holds auctions according to market needs with the aim of maximising customers satisfaction and happiness. Such auctions are marked by wide participation and positive rivalry of passionate bidders.

Online auctions are particularly appealing to a large segment of the community as they offer fans the liberty of selecting their favourite plates in a hassle-free environment.

How to bid

Bidding of licensing plates in this auction is subject to a five per cent VAT. Each bidder is required to have a Traffic File opened in Dubai and submit a security cheque amounting to Dh5,000 made to RTA, and pay an un-refundable subscription fee of Dh120. Payment can be made at Customers Happiness Centres at Umm Al Ramool, Al Barsha or Deira. Payment can also be made by credit card via www.rta.ae or Dubai Drive app.