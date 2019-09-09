Major General Khalil Ebrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief, Criminal Investigation Affairs, Dubai Police addressing with other officers Courtesy Dubai Police Image Credit:

Dubai: Residents helped officials spot over 500 security flaws, solve disputes and fight crime through a series of community police programmes of Dubai Police, senior officials said on Monday.

In all, around 500,000 people benefited from 18 initiatives by community police, which helped spot 575 security flaws, Dubai Police officials told a press conference in Al Rashidiya.

Major General Khalil Ebrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief, Criminal Investigation Affairs, Dubai Police, said building a strong relationship between police and the public will enhance the security in Dubai.

“We are proud of the community police role in spreading policing awareness and providing best services, solving minor disputes and fighting crimes. All members of the society work with Dubai Police to secure the emirate,” Maj Gen Al Mansouri said during a press conference in Al Rashidiya.

According to Dubai Police, they provided psychological support and looked after 88,000 victims in various cases last year, including treatment for 64 children of people of determination, and arresting 12 wanted suspects.

Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, director of Criminal Investigation Department in Dubai Police, said that community police had 18 initiatives which helped to reduce crime rate in Dubai.

“The community role was huge in police’s work to reduce crime rate. It helped to spot 575 security flaws,” Brig Al Jallaf said.

Earlier, Gulf News had reported that a contingent of 63 police officers, who are part of a community police initiative, has helped reduce crime rates in Dubai by 16.1 per cent over the last four years.

Dubai Police said that the ‘Policeman in Your Neighbourhood’ initiative was designed to help monitor security, close gaps and solve crime in residential areas of the emirate.

Lt Colonel Aref Ali Mohammad, deputy director of Crimes Prevention Department in Dubai Police, said that community police helped to transform innovative ideas into reality by creating a network to serve Dubai and preparing studies and reports about the major problems.

“It is a voluntary work between the public and Dubai Police to deal and solve the community’s problems and needs, as well as battling the crime,” Lt Col Mohammad added.

He said that officers visited senior residents and educated them on how to contact the police during emergencies and even communicate with charity bodies to help needy families.

Dubai Police supercars participated in 245 community events in 2018.

About 591 people benefited from Home Security programme to secure their homes when they travel outside the country.