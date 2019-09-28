Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has recently embarked on Phase 4 of the Driverless Vehicles Project within Sustainable City at Dubailand, Al-Qudra Road over a track extending 1250m. The step is a part of RTA’s efforts to boost the Dubai Government strategy to raise the share of autonomous transport to as much as 25% of public transport means by 2030. RTA Image Credit:

Dubai Future Council for Transportation examines self-driving practices, expectations

DUBAI: Driverless vehicles, autonomous technology, smart systems and new models for encouraging public and shared transport, were some of the subjects discussed at the third meeting of the Dubai Future Council for Transportation, chaired by Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) cum chairman of the council.

The meeting was held at RTA Head Office in the presence of council members as well as a cluster of local and global future fore-sighting experts.

The meeting discussed trends of transportation infrastructure and measures to be embraced by cities as part of their efforts for addressing future transportation needs.

It also examined the practices of some cities, such as Oslo, and their expectations of the future of self-driving transport.

The council reviewed the portfolio of projects discussed in the first meeting namely driverless vehicles, autonomous technology, smart systems, new models for encouraging public and shared transport, sustainable transit means, global transportation trends and future transportation projects Dubai is considering.

Discussions also covered opportunities and threats of transportation, priorities of building Dubai future transportation and preparations for the final meeting of the council this year.

Al Tayer praised ideas and initiatives proposed by members echoing the directives of leaders to envision the future, identify future challenges and keep pace with the evolution of the transportation industry.