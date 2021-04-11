Timing for paid parking zones and vehicle testing centres have also been revised

RTA has announced Ramadan timings for its services including the metro, tram and paid parking. Image Credit: Zarina Fernandes/Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Monday announced the timings of its services during Ramadan.

The revised service timings cover customer happiness centres, paid parking zones, public buses, metro, tram, marine transport, and service provider centres (technical testing of vehicles).

The business hours of Customer Happiness Centres in Ramadan will be as follows:

From Saturday to Thursday at Umm Ramool, Al Tawar, Al Manara, Deira, Al-Barsha and Al Kafaf Centres from 09:00 am to 05:00 pm.

Ramadan business hours for vehicle testing centres

Tasjeel (Al-Awir, Al-Twar and Warsan) from 9am to 3pm (morning session), and from 8pm to 12midnight.

Hatta Centre from 9:00am to 2:00pm.

Jebel Ali Discovery Garden and City of Arabia Centres from 8:00am to 5:00pm.

Al Qusais Al Barsha and Motor City from 8:00am to 12:00 midnight.

Read More Abu Dhabi public parking hours amended for Ramadan, toll gate peak hours to remain the same

Dubai Metro timing

During Ramadan, the timing of Dubai Metro service will be as follows

From Saturday to Wednesday, the Red Line will operate from 05:00 am to 12:00 midnight. On Thursdays, from 5:00 am to 1:00 am of the following day. On Friday, from 10:00 am to 1:00 am of the following day.

The timing of the Dubai Metro Green Line will be as follows: From Saturday to Wednesday, from 05:30 am to 12:00 midnight. On Thursdays, from 5:30 am to 1:00 am of the following day. On Friday, from 10:00 am to 1:00 am of the following day.

Dubai Tram

Dubai Tram working hours during Ramadan from Saturday to Thursday will be from 6:00 am to 1:00 am of the following day, and on Friday from 9:00 am to 1:00 am of the following day.

Public buses

The Public Buses (Dubai Bus) will operate during Ramadan as follows: Main Stations (including Gold Souq Station) will operate from 04:29 am to 00:29 am (past midnight). Al-Ghubaiba Station from 04:16 am to 01:00 am (of the following day). Sub-stations (including Satwa Station) will start from 04:45 am to 11:00 pm except for Route C01 which will be operating around the clock. Marine transport

Marine transport stations will be operating as follows in Ramadan: The Traditional Abra (Al Fahidi - Al Sabkha and Al Fahidi - Old Deira Souq) will be operating from (Saturday to Thursday) from 9:00 am to 10:45 pm.

Ferry service

The Ferry will run service as follows: (Al Ghubaiba-Dubai Water Canal-Dubai Marina Mall) on all days at 11.00 am and at and 05:00 pm (The 11:00 am service will not stop at the Dubai Water Canal). The tourist service from Marina Mall on all days will be at 03:30 pm and 08:00 pm.

Car parking