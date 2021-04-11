Abu Dhabi: The payment period for public parking and the road tolls in the capital will be changed during the month of Ramadan, the emirate’s transport regulator has announced.
According to the Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), parking fees will be collected between 9am to 2pm, and between 9pm to 2:30am. Parking will remain free on Fridays, and on Thursdays, the evening payment period will extend only till midnight, not 2:30am.
Free for worshippers
At the same time, people attending Tarawih prayers will be exempt from parking fees for the duration of the prayer if they park in lots surrounding mosques. This reflects the regular ruling that allows free parking around mosques at prayer time.
Road tolls
Darb toll gates will continue to charge motorists, but the peak hours will be changed to 8am to 10am in the mornings, and 2pm to 4pm in the afternoons. No toll will be charged on Fridays as usual.
Bus services
Most bus services in the capital city and its suburbs will operate according to their regular schedules. However, services A10, A20, A40, 405 and 406 will operate every day until 6pm online, and service 26 will be cancelled from the first day of Ramadan.
In Al Ain, some bus services will operate on a different schedule. In Al Dhafra, bus services will follow their regular schedules, but halt temporarily for Iftar between 6:30pm and 7:45pm.