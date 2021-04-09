1 of 4
NEW COVID-19 GUIDELINES IN ABU DHABI: To ensure the safety of shoppers during Ramadan, Abu Dhabi has issued a new set of guidelines. As we continue our war against the pandemic, it is essential that we behave responsibly and follow all precautionary measure to control the spread of the virus. The guidelines provided include limiting social interaction, buying online as much as possible, avoiding crowded places and similar ones. We know all of this and it is important that we continue to follow these norms to ensure that we get back into normal life as soon as possible. [COMMENT BY: Somshankar Bandyopadhyay, Assistant Editor]
Image Credit:
BRUTAL COVID-19 WAVE BATTERING BRAZIL: Brazil has one of the world’s worst daily COVID-19 death toll but things may get worse before they get better. South America’s largest country has recorded its first confirmed case of the South Africa variant which scientists say is highly contagious but that’s not all – experts say another new variant could be emerging in the inland city of Belo Horizonte. Earlier this week, the Health Ministry reported a single-day record of 4,195 deaths. President Jair Bolsonaro has not helped matters by opposing social distancing and masks while the delay last year in acquiring vaccines has resulted in a slow immunization programme. We can only pray that the detection of these new variants does not break any more grim records in the weeks ahead. [COMMENT BY: Imran Malik, Assistant Editor]
Image Credit: AFP
AMAZING PEOPLE: A new documentary will chronicle the journey of two best friends with Down syndrome who made a zombie movie. ‘Sam & Mattie Make a Zombie Movie’ follows Sam Suchmann and Mattie Zufelt on their 10-year quest to make 2016’s ‘Spring Break Zombie Massacre’. Recently in the UAE, modelling agency Bareface launched a new Talent of Determination division, which represents people of determination and alternative appearance. It’s amazing to see people of determination who have untapped talent and skill be given a platform to showcase various creative sides of themselves. They should be celebrated in everyday life and be allowed to shine! [COMMENT BY: Jennifer Baretto]
Image Credit: Bareface
TIME FOR ANOTHER IPL, UNDER CORONA SCARE: It's been less than five months that another Indian Premier League is upon us. The good news is its back in India, but all the stakeholders must be having a silent prayer on their lips that the second surge of COVID-19 shouldn't play the spoilsport. A befitting opener, pitching Rohit Sharma's unstoppable Mumbai Indians against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers, will set the balling in the 'neutral' venue of Chennai this evening. [COMMENT BY: Gautam Bhattacharyya, Senior Associate Editor]
Image Credit: SportsPics