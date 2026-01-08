Pakistan’s long counterterrorism struggle: Clarity, cost and the hard choices ahead

These statistics highlight the dual reality of Pakistan’s counterterrorism efforts. On one hand, operational effectiveness is improving. In 2021, for every terrorist killed, three security personnel were martyred. By 2025, this ratio had reversed to roughly two militants for every casualty, a grim yet telling sign that Pakistan is beginning to regain control over its security environment. On the other hand, the numbers reflect the extraordinary cost of sustained combat, both in human lives and in societal strain.