Dubai: Police here have urged parents, bus drivers and supervisors to unfailingly check vehicles before closing the doors to avoid locked-in tragedies.

In a new educational video, Dubai Police show a father forgetting his child inside a car, to highlight the repercussions of such negligence.

Dubai police revealed that they are rescuing more than 100 children locked inside cars each year. The shocking figure reflects negligence not just from parents, but also bus drivers and supervisors.

“One second of negligence can lead to losing your kid forever. Never leave your child alone in the car especially during summer. Dubai Police always reminds the public and bus drivers about the importance of checking the bus before closing the doors, especially if the vehicle is carrying children,” said Colonel Faisal Al Qasim, Director of Security Media at Dubai Police.

Brigadier Abdullah Khadim, director of Bur Dubai Police Station, said the recent incident of six-year-old boy who died after he was forgotten inside a bus in Al Quoz, has come as a grim reminder that child safety should be a priority.

“Bus drivers should always check their buses to ensure nobody is left behind. Some children might sleep inside the bus and leaving them in locked car leads to suffocation, especially in hot weather,” Brig Khadim said.

He said when children discover they are alone and can’t open the door, they panic, suffocate and injure themselves.

Dubai Police said such incidents happen in shopping malls and near public parks as parents don’t check their children behind them or forgot the car keys.some serious cases have also been reported at villas, he added.

Dubai Police’s sustained awareness campaign has helped educate the public, especially parents, of the danger of leaving children unattended in cars, lifts and houses. They have also urged the public to monitor their children near swimming pools to prevent fatal incidents.