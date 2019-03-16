The initiative was launched on Emirati Children’s Day on March 15 Image Credit: Ministry of Interior

Dubai: The UAE has launched the ‘Child Digital Safety’ initiative to raise awareness among children about safe internet use.

It also familiarises parents and educators with solutions they can use to address these challenges.

The initiative was launched on Emirati Children’s Day on March 15 as part of a series of steps to be undertaken to raise digitally literate generations.

It consists of four main sub-initiatives: Interactive Children’s Camp; Digital Wellbeing Portal; Training Workshops; and a Support Platform to answer urgent queries from parents regarding digital safety.

The initiative is a joint programme of the Ministry of Interior and the National Programme for Happiness and Well-being.

Speaking during the launch, Lieutenant General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, said: “The UAE leads the world in terms of internet and smartphone penetration and this calls for developing a sophisticated digital safety net for our children. The UAE government is committed to maintaining family stability and social cohesion, and children are at the top of its agenda. Their safety is key for promoting overall well-being in the UAE, maintaining social stability, empowering positive and active citizens, and raising generations with a firm grasp on the digital world.”