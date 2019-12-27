DUBAI: The Dubai Police, represented by the Essad Card Committee, has launched an online shopping feature on its website, under which cardholders would benefit from its offers and discounts via the Internet. Six companies, so far, have collaborated with Essad in a joint online store to offer discounts on their products posted on Essad website. The card provides around 5,000 offers and privileges for various services to government staff. Essad Card Committee is in progress to increase its online options through cooperating and coordinating with other partners. The cardholders will have to look up products and use the Essad special code to get their discounts. Captain Mona Al Tamimi, Head of Public Sector in Esaad Card Committee, said this feature supports the committee’s orientation to achieve its main object which is spreading happiness among Dubai Police employees and those of other government and semi-government departments, as well as ministerial and federal entities. “This step comes to meet the cardholders’ high demands on online shopping, as most companies display and sell their products via the Internet.” Capt Al Tamimi added.