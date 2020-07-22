A cardiac procedure being performed at a Dubai hospital Image Credit: Gulf News archives. For illustrative purpose only

Dubai: Dubai is open to receive tourists, especially health tourists for a wide spectrum of health and wellness treatments, across all its public and private hospitals with the highest compliance to COVID-19 protocols right from the airport and immigration to the hospitals and wellness centres.

This was a powerful message that was sent across through a webinar organised by the Dubai Health and Tourism Department of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) which urged tourists from around the world to avail the unique Dubai Health Experience (DXH).

In his keynote address, Dr Marwan Al Mulla, CEO of DHA’s health regulation department, shared the story of how a unique public-private partnership in the health sector helped combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Dubai rose to meet the challenge with over 9,000 health care professionals, 30 private health care facilities supported the pandemic throughout managing quarantine facilities, over four million PCR tests were conducted throughout the UAE, of which 950,000 were conducted in Dubai. Our recovery rate was over 80 per cent, our fatality rate from COVID-19 was less than 0.6 per cent. We conducted 100 field campaigns screening people and provided 24/7 virtual doctor consultations setting an example.”

Dr Abdulla added that Dubai is more than prepared to receive tourists, especially health care tourists, who might be coming into the emirate for treatment with latest health care technologies – robotic, AI, 3D printing, cosmetic and several other sub-specialities.,

Others on the panel discussion included Isssam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, Sharif Beshara, Group CEO of American Hospital and Dr Tarek Fathy, CEO of Mediclinic Hospitals.

