Dubai: The Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA) has outlined its preparations for the upcoming New Year’s celebrations, where it has authorised and closely monitored fireworks displays.
Over 45 fireworks displays across 32 locations in Dubai have received licenses, signaling the transportation of more than 38,000 tonnes of fireworks under the scrutiny of agency experts and in collaboration with the Dubai Police.
To ensure the highest standards of security and safety, the agency’s inspection team conducted thorough visits to all designated fireworks display sites. This included verifying safety distances, monitoring display durations, and assessing audience safety.
In addition to these precautions, the agency highlighted emergency measures for public evacuation. Emphasising responsible event organisation, the agency stressed that licenses are contingent on entities contracting with approved and specialized fireworks companies, ensuring the presence of experts and technicians to manage the fireworks displays safely.
Fireworks locations in Dubai:
1. Burj Khalifa
2. Bab Al Shams Desert Resort
3. Jumeirah Golf Club
4. Emirates Golf Club
5. Sofitel Dubai The Palm Resort
6. Arabian Ranches Golf Club
7. Club Vista Mary The Palm
8. One&Only Royal Mirage Hotel
9. Dubai Festival City Mall
10. Atlantis The Palm Hotel
11. The Royal Palm Hotel
12. Dubai Frame
13. Palazzo Versace Hotel Dubai
14. Jumeirah Group (Burj Al Arab)
15. The Beach & Bluewaters (GBR)
16. Hatta painting
17. Global Village
18. Dubai Parks and Resorts
19. Al Saif Street
20. The Address Montgomerie Hotel, Dubai
21. Top Golf Club Dubai
22. Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort - Dubai
23. JA Beach Hotel Jebel Ali
24. Bvlgari Resort Dubai
25. Four Seasons Resort Jumeirah Beach
26. Park Hyatt Dubai Hotel
27. Nshama Town Square
28. One&Only The Palm Hotel
29. Five Palm Jumeirah Hotel
30. Marmoum Oasis (Camp)
31. Dubai Design District
32. Nikki Beach Resort and Spa
Requirements
The agency indicates that licensing fireworks companies requires the provision of experts, technicians, assistants, and drivers who understand the principles of firefighting. The vehicles in which fireworks are transported must also follow special specifications, in order to achieve the highest levels of safety for road users and the drivers themselves in the event of a fire.
These vehicles were involved in an emergency accident, noting that the agency is working to qualify technicians and drivers by organising courses and workshops, as is the case with security guards who are present at fireworks sites, so that they are fully aware of the mechanism for evacuating the public in the event of an emergency.
Notice
The Security Industry Regulatory Agency advises everyone to stay away from the safety areas designated for fireworks, which have been pre-determined by its specialists to ensure the safety of everyone.