Dubai: Dubai Municipality today announced that it has commenced the installation of a steam turbine at the Dubai Waste Management Centre, the world’s largest waste-to-energy project located in Warsan.
The installation of the steam turbine, a major unit within the centre’s clean energy production system, with a production capacity of up to 200MW/h, marks a new milestone in the development of the landmark renewable energy project.
Dawoud Al Hajri, director general of Dubai Municipality, said: “The development of the Dubai Waste Management Centre reflects the emirate’s commitment to launching sustainable development projects, implementing advanced eco-friendly solutions, as well as strengthening its global competitiveness in the energy sector. In line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the facility will contribute to reaching the goals set by Dubai Municipality to reduce landfill by 75 per cent and the targets outlined in the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050.
Pilot phase
“Dubai Municipality is working to ensure the Dubai Waste Management Centre project is completed within the set timeframe, in collaboration with its strategic partners and the companies and establishments participating in the implementation of the project. The installation of the steam turbine, a key technology in the production of electric power, will allow the project to enter its pilot phase next year, becoming a new source of sustainable energy in the UAE,” he said.
Al Hajri explained that the Dubai Waste Management Centre project, the largest and most advanced of its kind in the world, will enable the transformation of huge quantities of waste into a sustainable resource for clean energy.
Al Hajri further highlighted Dubai Municipality’s ongoing efforts to achieve the UAE’s national objectives in the field of environmental sustainability, increasing the contribution of clean and sustainable resources and developing an infrastructure that enhances Dubai’s attractiveness for investments in clean energy projects.
Sustainable source for clean energy
Electricity will be produced by moving the turbines using steam pressure. The steam energy generated will be used to rotate the turbine blades, creating rotational energy to move the electric generator connected to the steam turbine. The project will be subject to comprehensive trials and examinations, in preparation for its trial operation next year, and will be fully operational by 2024.
According to Dubai Municipality, the Dubai Waste Management Centre will treat approximately 1.9 million tonnes of waste annually, which is equivalent to 5,666 tonnes of municipal solid waste per day, through five lines. The centre will be able to treat 45 per cent of the municipal waste in the emirate and convert it into renewable energy, significantly reducing the quantity of municipal waste.