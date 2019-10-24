Dubai: Passengers at the various Dubai metro stations claimed on Thursday that the trains were delayed for longer than 45 minutes. According to social media posts, trains with passengers had been stalled, and delays were only on the red line. Announcements in the metro station, according to passenger accounts, say that the metro has technical issues and that 'work is under way'.
RTA UPDATE
The RTA has now posted that the issues have been resolved and that metro service are back to normal.
In an earlier update, RTA tweeted that the issue was for trains between Union Square and Business Bay stations were affected due to an emergency technical malfunction.