Dubai: Dubai Garden Glow, touted as ‘The World’s Largest Unique Theme Park’, welcomes visitors with multiple concepts and attractions in their ‘glow-in-dark garden’.

Dubai Garden Glow is home to the Alluring Glow Park, a Dinosaur Park and Magic Park— all of which feature a whole array of exciting offerings this new season.

The Glow Park takes you from an information age to an entertainment age. It is a neon wonderland, putting life into darkness of night with the dazzling attractions.

Dubai Garden Glow, the entire arena, during the daytime can be enjoyed as an elaborate and intricate platform with handmade-charm. The whole garden has been built manually and fabricated with hand-made lights. The unique environment-friendly models are artfully constructed and were created specifically to deliver ultimate encounters creating everlasting imprints in the minds of its viewers.

New theme

This year’s theme is ‘Glowing Safari’. Here you don’t really need to hit the African safari trail to get a sense of adventure; instead, drop by Dubai Garden Glow and be enthralled by wildlife that has been recreated innovatively.

Dinosaurs Park — which has been a top draw for curious children and adults alike — takes you back through a journey, from the dawn of the dinosaurs through the three periods – Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous – to the end, showcasing more than 100 prehistoric creatures that move and roar. It has several educational stops (including a Dino museum), while rides and amusement kiosks provide a playful experience to youngsters.

The Art Park is a unique platform for Dubai Garden Glow encouraging visitors to revel in uniquely designed art.

Magic Park presents a World of mesmerising optical illusions with Visual Arts. This is a unique art that uses geometric forms to create hypnotic optical effects. It creates a mysterious relationship between what the human brain understands and what our eyes are capable of seeing. This Magical World will definitely surprise and inspire everyone’s imaginations to run wild along with photo-worthy content across different categories.

With breath-taking sculptures forming beautiful backdrops for gorgeous frames and memorable selfies, Dubai Garden Glow is a treasure trove of options for that perfect photograph.