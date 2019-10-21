Dubai based Portuguese of Indian origin Brendon Lopez receives his prize in Dubai. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Believe it or not. A Dubai-based Prtuguese of Indian origin won an island in Nova Scotia, Canada. Top of it, the lucky man also won a cash prize of Dh100,000.

After an eventful six-month long campaign that saw thousands of UAE residents participate for the chance to win a private island, Liv., the digital-only lifestyle bank by Emirates NBD has announced the lucky winner of its one-of-a-kind competition on Monday.

Brendan Lopes, 27, won the highly coveted prize at the grand finale of the competition held last week in Dubai. Lopes emerged victorious from a total of twenty finalists to win Hollpoint Island, a private isle located in Isaacs Harbour, Nova Scotia, Canada. More details of the island can be found here.

Commenting on his win, Lopes said, “I couldn’t believe my luck when I was announced as winner; it seemed too good to be true. I feel very fortunate to have won this prize, and I am deeply grateful to Liv. for giving me this opportunity to own a private island of my own.”

In addition, Liv. handed over a cash prize of Dh100,000 to Brendan which could be used to build a cabin, buy a boat or perhaps just for travel to and from the island.

“On behalf of the team at Liv., I would like to congratulate Brendan Lopes for winning this prize that most of us can only dream of, his very own island retreat,” said Suvo Sarkar, Senior Executive Vice President & Group Head – Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Emirates NBD. “Liv. continues to be the fastest growing bank in the country and we will plan to offer more such exciting promotions that connect strongly with customers while also nudging them to build healthy financial practices and save more”.

The campaign kicked off in April this year with customers being able to qualify to enter the draw to choose the finalists by accruing Livion points when they carry out daily transactions and other activities using the app or debit card, as well as by maintaining higher deposit balances. Following popular demand, the campaign was extended by a month until end of September, allowing even more new and potential customers to qualify and win. The final pitted the twenty selected Liv. customers in an exciting face-off to select Brendan Lopes as the winner.