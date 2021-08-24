Sharjah: The number of divorce cases in Sharjah has significantly declined by 49 per cent in the first quarter of 2021, the Department of Statistics and Community Development (DSCD) announced on Monday.
According to DSCD, a total of 39 divorce cases were filed in Sharjah from January to March this year, as compared to 77 cases in the first quarter of 2020.
DSCD also noted a 19 per cent increase in the number of new marriage contracts signed in the emirate during the same period. Around 624 nuptials were registered, compared to 523 that were signed in the first three months of 2020.
Detailing the demography of the 39 divorce cases in Q1 2021, DSCD revealed that Emirati couples registered 25 cases, while nine divorce cases were marriages between Emirati men and non-Emirati females. Four divorces comprised residents, and another involved an Emirati female and UAE resident.
In the first quarter of 2020, the total number of divorce cases filed was 77. Among them, 30 were by Emirati couples, 27 were filed by UAE residents, and a total of 18 divorces were registered by Emirati men married to UAE residents and 2 involved an Emirati female and UAE resident.
Nuptials in 2021
A total of 624 new marriages were registered in Sharjah in the first quarter of 2021. Among these, 355 were by local couples; 78 marriages took place between Emirati men and UAE residents; 175 UAE residents tied the knot, while 16 marriages took place between Emirati females and residents from other nationalities.
Back in 2020, 523 marriage contracts were made during the same period, of which 299 involved citizens, 166 between Emirati men and other residents, 20 between residents and 38 marriages between Emirati women and other nationality residents.