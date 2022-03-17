Abu Dhabi: A Dh500 fine will be imposed for arguing or being disrespectful to other commuters and staff on Abu Dhabi’s public buses, the emirate’s public transport regulator has warned.
A series of fines, ranging from Dh100 to Dh500, also apply to public bus users for a number of violations, the Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) said.
Detailing the various fines in a social media post, the ITC said the fines apply for “the most frequent violations by public transport users”.
“Let’s reinforce our positive behaviours,” the ITC added.
Fines on public buses
Here is a list of violations and their applicable fines:
Dh100 fine for carrying sharp items on public buses
Dh100 fine for carrying flammable items on public buses
Dh100 fine for using priority seats designated for certain bus users, including people of determination
Dh200 fine for eating, drinking or chewing gum on a public bus
Dh200 fine for smoking on a public bus
Dh200 fine for failing to pay the fare
Dh200 fine for bringing a bicycle into a public bus that does not have a designated space for transporting bicycles
Dh500 fine for selling another public bus user’s Hafilat card, or for buying a Hafilat card from another public bus user. Hafilat cards must only be obtained from the ITC.
Dh500 for being arguing with, or being disrespectful to, other public bus users
Dh500 fine for arguing with, or distracting, bus drivers