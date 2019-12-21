DUBAI: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) announced on Saturday that its smart response initiative for technical notifications has saved up to 300 million gallons of water and more than Dh17 million. Customer service satisfaction rates also reached 91 per cent since the initiative’s launch in July 2019, the authority added.

The ‘Smart Response Service’ has several features such as self-diagnosis of interruptions, reducing steps to deal with complaints from 10 to six steps by DEWA and only one step for the customers if they can diagnose the status by themselves.

The service also reduces tracking time. It finds best solutions to deal with, follow up and resolve technical notifications in a simpler and easier way, using DEWA’s smart app and website. It provides value-added service through notifications when water consumption increases, enhancing customer experience and service efficiency.