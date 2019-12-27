Dubai: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)’s Childcare Centres have won the Founding Leader Award for Distinguished Schools. The award is presented by the Ministry of Education in recognition of the centres’ care services for children in a safe and convenient environment that meets the highest international standards. Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said, “In accordance with the directives of the wise leadership to care for the children of female staff to help them achieve a work-life balance, DEWA was one of the first government departments to provide childcare centres for its employees’ children. These centres operate at the highest international standards of modern education. Today, DEWA has the largest number of childcare centres compared to other government departments in Dubai, with a 98 per cent happiness rate from parents who are DEWA female staff. This reflects their contentment with the advanced level of care and education provided to their children, in addition to the psychological, familial and work stability that mothers at DEWA enjoy due to their children’s proximity to their workplace. This will achieve work happiness, increase productivity and improve performance,” said Al Tayer.