Dubai: Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), welcomed Sun Xudong, vice consul general at the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China. The two discussed ways to increase cooperation between DEWA and Chinese companies on clean and renewable energy and increase opportunities.
Al Tayer praised the importance of the strategic partnership between DEWA and Chinese companies in energy and water sectors and other areas of mutual interest. He talked about DEWA’s ambitious initiatives and pioneering and innovative development projects it’s implementing to achieve the vision of the wise leadership’s vision.
Xudong for his part praised the prosperous partnership with DEWA on renewable and clean energy projects in Dubai.
World-class infrastructure
Al Tayer noted: “DEWA is expanding its clean energy projects, and using Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies and digitisation.
Al Tayer also talked about DEWA’s world-class infrastructure having the highest standards of reliability, efficiency, and availability. He also discussed DEWA’s vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation.