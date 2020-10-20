Vrinda Rajpal with her husband and two sons Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Bollywood’s iconic movie Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayege turned 25 on October 20. The movie fondly called DDLJ established Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan as the evergreen onscreen romantic pair. Twenty five years on, DDLJ, Shah Rukh Khan And Kajol are still seen as “Raj” And “Simran” – their onscreen names.

In fact, after the movie was released – many new parents named their sons Raj and daughters Simran. The onscreen chemistry of Shahrukh Khan and Kajol was undeniable. But back in the days what was striking was also the story. A couple fall in love. Parents disagree. And they (the young pair in love) fight hard for their love and their parents’ approval. But are today’s parents going to put their children through this pain and struggle before they can be happy with their partners? The answer is a unanimous no.

Vrinda Rajpal, 51 whose two sons are 26 and 25, said she would never dare question her sons’ decisions of the girls they want to marry. “Today is very nostalgic for me in more ways than one. I recall taking my older son Veer to the DDLJ movie. He was a little baby in my arms. But my husband and I wanted a break, an evening out together and so it was with our little son. We thoroughly enjoyed it.”

But Rajpal admitted the story concept will not fly in today’s age and time.

“Another co-incidence is that my son is seeing someone. The girl is amazing. But even if I had an issue – my son would not listen to me. So I will not get into that at all. But as I said I feel blessed that we love the girl he is seeing. Parents understand today that love is two-way. It is not just about waiting and accepting it. It is about opening your heart and sharing your love for your children’s partners. I cannot and will not imagine imposing my opinion on my children’s choice of partners.”

Dr. Rajalakshmi Srinivasan, 58, hailing from Tamil Nadu, could not agree more. “My daughter,28, would like to be known for who she is as an individual. The typical DDLJ kind of fantasies don’t happen today. Boys and girls evaluate much more about their partners and it is not just about love at first sight. Millennials today appreciate space in a relationship. Back in the days, openness was not there with parents. Today my children are by best friends. We talk about everything. So the story is very different today.”

Karan Thakur married his childhood sweetheart Seema two years ago. The couple, both 26, said it was their decision to marry. Their parents did have a little problem initially but all is great now. “My wife is most liked by my parents. Things have evolved. Parents’ mind-sets have evolved when it comes to their children which is a huge blessing for us.”

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol have been making a splash on social media with their celebrations. Shah Rukh dedicated his Twitter moniker to Raj Malhotra and Kajol went Simran. Re-sharing a video of DDLJ moments posted by Yash Raj Films, Shah Rukh tweeted: “25 years! Filled with gratitude towards you for loving Raj and Simran, with all your heart. This always feels special.”