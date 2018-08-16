Dubai: Low-income families in 18 countries from around the world will benefit from 6,466 sacrificial animals to be provided by Dar Al Ber Society as part of its Adahi Scheme in Africa, Asia, Europe and North America.

The society will distribute Adahi in collaboration with 28 charity organisations operating outside of the country in line with the efforts made to remember the poor in the happy moments of Eid and create harmony and love among these segments of society, said Abdullah Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, executive director of Dar Al Ber.